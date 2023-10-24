Thanks for your interest in this article. We want to let you know that while this story has been written independently by a journalist, some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click through, ACM may earn a commission.
If you've been wanting to add some flair to your outfit, layered necklaces are a great way to do it.
Whatever your style - a minimalist look, a red-carpet feel, or a more-is-more approach - it is a trend that allows you self-expression as well as a way to achieve a unique and stylish look.
But how do you make the layered look look effortless?
Here are some tips on how to get the perfect layered necklace look, thanks to jewellery brand founder Julia Sousa, of Bonito Jewellery.
"If you're looking to get into necklace layering, we suggest starting with one main feature, such as a colourful or unique pendant," she said.
"It's like your 'white tee' of necklaces. From there you can then build with different textures, sizes, shapes and even mix metals. You make the rules."
Gemstones add a pop of colour and vibrancy to any outfit.
Look for handmade necklaces with gemstone pendants that complement your style and personality. The Blue Lagoon Pendant Necklace is a great option with its stunning Amazonite gemstone pendant.
Symbolic pendants not only add visual interest but also have personal meaning.
Look for handmade necklaces with pendants that represent something important to you, such as a heart, ying yang, anchor, or butterfly. Birthstone necklaces are a great option too.
These symbolic pendants will make your layered necklace look even more special.
Minimalist necklaces are simple and versatile, making them perfect for layering.
Look for handmade necklaces with delicate chains and small pendants, such as a small gold chain with a dainty pendant.
These minimalist pieces will add volume to your layered necklace look without overpowering it.
To add some texture and personality to your layered necklace look, consider adding statement designs. Look for handmade necklaces with unique textures, such as hammered metal or beaded designs.
These statement pieces will make your layered necklace look stand out even more.
Remember to have fun and experiment with different combinations of necklaces.
Layered necklaces are all about self-expression and personal style, so don't be afraid to mix and match different designs and lengths.
With these tips in mind, you'll be able to achieve the perfect layered necklace look that suits your style and enhances your outfit.
If you wish to find out more about Bonito Jewellery collection of handmade necklaces visit bonitojewelry.com.au.
The brand offers a range of contemporary trends and styles and partners with jewellers in Bali and Jaipur to handcraft each piece.
