A man allegedly sent intimate files of a woman to her husband after she ended their extramarital relationship, a court has heard.
The alleged offender is also accused of repeatedly threatening to send intimate images to her friends and family, and of stalking the woman.
"If I see you with someone or find out you're going with some other man, I'm going to kill you both," the man is said to have screamed at the woman after their split.
The man, who is not named to protect the alleged victim's identity, faced the first day of his ACT Magistrates Court hearing on Wednesday.
He denies three counts of non-consensually distributing intimate images, and single counts of stalking, threatening to distribute intimate images and recklessly threatening to kill.
"I felt so betrayed," the woman told police in an interview played to the court.
Prosecutor Lewis Etheredge said the pair met in 2016, when they were both in separate marriages, before entering into a casual relationship between 2018 and 2020 when they lived in a share house.
The court heard after the woman ended that casual relationship, the alleged offender began following her.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
"He followed me everywhere ... he used to come outside my workplace and park and he sometimes used to stay for three or four hours," she alleged.
"He used to tell me, 'I will not let you go to someone else and I will not let you leave ever - you are mine and you have to be with me'."
After the relationship ended, the alleged offender is said to have threatened to send intimate images of the woman to her friends and family on multiple occasions.
"How would you feel if I showed your photos to your brother?" the man allegedly asked the woman on one occasion.
"You don't know what I can do to you," he also allegedly said.
In February, 2021, the prosecution alleges the man used the woman's email to send three intimate files, depicting the pair having sex, to her husband.
"One by one, he did everything [he had threatened]," the alleged victim told police.
The man is said to have had access to the woman's laptop after helping fix it.
The woman said she asked for intimate images and videos of herself taken by the man or sent to him during their relationship to be deleted.
"You don't trust me?" the man allegedly asked.
The woman said on one occasion, prior to their split, she found the man watching a video she had asked him to delete and he laughed when she became angry.
Defence barrister Stephen Robinson said every allegation was disputed.
"This is almost entirely made up," he said.
"The interactions have been warped and built upon to manufacture a story."
The woman told police the alleged offender had initially been very kind and supportive, but changed when the pair lived in the same house.
He allegedly began acting in a controlling manner, wanted to know where she was at all times and made her feel guilty about seeing friends.
"I never thought this man had this kind of personality," she said.
"I don't know why he became like this."
The pair were both married, with spouses interstate and overseas, throughout their casual relationship.
But the woman told police she and her husband were separated at the time, while the court heard the man was still visiting his wife on a monthly basis.
The hearing continues.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.