The correlation that has been overlooked is that between material success, which may but does not necessarily come with tertiary education. They wouldn't look so good if they highlighted that the rich seats voted "yes". Wealth brings guilt. The nagging doubt as to whether you really deserve this material success. It's just dumb luck that you were born to your parents and had the opportunities you did, work hard you may have but deep down you know others never had your chances. That guilt that can be assuaged in part by overtly demonstrating how much you care about others. British author Patrick West wrote a book about this entitled Conspicuous Compassion. It's a form of shallow identity politics. "I voted for this because I'm a nice, smart person." It sounds so good and requires little or no effort. Recreational caring or grief is quite cathartic for some.

