The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Magistrates Court suppresses name of alleged child abuser

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated October 26 2023 - 7:52am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A magistrate has suppressed the name of a man accused of historical child abuse despite the alleged victim's "extremely firm" position against keeping his identity out of the media.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.