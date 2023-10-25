Monica Okoye prefaces a conversation with the admission she "can't speak English very well" - but her coach says this Canberra Capitals import "won't be like anyone the league has seen before".
The Japanese import has started training with the Capitals ahead of their WNBL season opener against the Adelaide Lightning at the National Convention Centre on November 5.
Okoye's English is better than she gives herself credit for, even if Capitals coach Kristen Veal has to double down in practice and ask "Monica, do you understand?"; even if Veal has to take her for coffee to break down game plans; or if her Capitals teammates have to pump the brakes and explain things a little more clearly during pre-season sessions.
The good thing, Veal says, is basketball provides a common language for the 24-year-old who won a silver medal with Japan at the 2020 Olympic Games.
So what can Capitals fans - and the "many Japanese people watching me" - expect from Okoye when the season tips off in little more than a week?
Many tend to compare imports with those who have gone before - and the Capitals have had some gems in league MVP Kia Nurse and grand final MVP Olivia Epoupa, but Okoye is "completely different".
"From where she has come from in the Japanese national team and Japanese environment, just how they're raised culturally and raised in basketball is very different to every other import we've had come from Europe or America, so we're really excited to see that," Veal said.
"We're really excited to showcase that to the league, me personally, because I think it's a wonderful way to play basketball. She won't be like anyone the league has seen before.
"She has got a wonderful skill set and we're just trying to get her to open up with some of that creative flair that she's got. I think you earn that right when you've got such an underpinning of skill and team play.
"She can knock down a three, but she has also got a great body where she can power on through, and a nice skill set around the basket as well. Her versatility is going to be really important to us."
Okoye admits nerves haven't spared her ahead of round one, but she is buzzing about the prospect of starting the season with back-to-back games at home.
After Adelaide next Sunday, the Capitals host Lauren Jackson and the Southside Flyers at the National Convention Centre on Wednesday night.
"How is Canberra? Oh, so good. Everybody is so nice. I can't speak English very well, but everybody is helping me and supporting me," Okoye said.
"I'm from Japan. A Japanese player is small, small height, so we need pressure defence and three-point skills. I want to show this team pressure defence. I'm a small centre but [have] more fitness ... I know Australia is a good level."
Okoye has shared the court with Capitals sensation Jade Melbourne at international level and had a stint with Geelong United in NBL1 before arriving in Canberra.
While she will enter round one with a fortnight of training with new teammates under her belt, Veal is tipping the 181 centimetre import to shine.
"Monica has been gold," Veal said.
"She's a really great fit culturally, she's really open to the group and engaged with the learning and what we're about. I think our style and our environment really suits her.
"Given there is such a significant language barrier, probably more so for us than Monica, it has been really positive in the first couple of weeks.
"She obviously understands more than she speaks, which is good. In basketball, there is a common language and understanding. The great thing has been the players' response, and giving themselves to help her get through stuff.
"All I've had to do is just create a little bit more space for other players to explain things to her. Considering she has learnt everything in two weeks, compared to the six weeks everyone else has had, it's been pretty impressive."
