The time has finally come for swimmers, those learning to swim or looking for casual summer jobs, as seasonal public pools open this weekend.
Outdoor pools at Dickson's aquatic centre join Manuka Pool and Canberra's Olympic Pool in opening the swimming season.
"We're just putting on the finishing touches but super excited to open the doors on Saturday morning," Katherine Forman, the ACTNSW state manager for public pools, said.
Phillip Pool will be ready to open in early November, with a final date to be announced soon, according to new owner Geocon.
The water at Dickson was a pleasant 25 degrees during Friday's 10-degree morning.
These heated public pools will be a relief for people, especially when spring doesn't deliver those warm, sunny days.
Belgravia Leisure has taken over operation of the city's public pools this year.
The company is now responsible for Canberra Olympic Pool, Gungahlin Leisure Centre, Stromlo Leisure Centre, Lakeside Leisure Centre and Dickson Aquatic Centre following a public tender process.
Their contract for all pools is for five years, with an option to extend to 10 years.
Ms Forman said it was a "privilege" and looked forward to their first swimming season.
"We're hoping the local community really embrace the pool and come visit us," she said. "They're all ready to go and the water's beautiful."
For an especially warm welcome back, Dickson Pool is even hosting a free members breakfast on Saturday morning.
The pool's timings have changed from last year, instead of opening at 6am on weekdays the aquatic centre will be open from 6.30am to 7pm this year.
On the bright side, the pool will open 8am-7pm on public holidays, which is two hours earlier than last season.
Timings for weekends remain the same, with the pool open from 8am to 7am.
The aquatic centre also boasts a new website this year - dicksonpool.com.au
While the pool is ready for the public, there is some shortage in staff.
Ms Forman said it would be the perfect job for teenagers and first-timers looking for casual work this summer.
"We're specifically looking for lifeguards and swim instructors," she said.
"You don't need any qualifications or experience, we'll provide all the training free of cost."
She said swimming lessons are also on offer for children and adults alike at the Dickson pool.
Although mornings will remain chilly this weekend, hovering around 3 to 5 degrees, the temperature is expected to reach 26 degrees during the afternoon on Sunday.
Northwesterly winds are predicted to reach up to 25km/h but the days will be sunny leading up to Monday. No rain in the forecast for the next couple of days.
Next week is shaping up to be much warmer.
"Come on in, the water's great!," former lifeguard Kristen Romero said before taking a plunge at Dickson pool.
Pools open all year round include Gungahlin Leisure Centre, Stromlo Leisure Centre, Lakeside Leisure Centre, Active Leisure Centre and the indoor pool at Canberra Olympic Pool.
