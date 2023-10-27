The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Ebony Bennett | Australia is wealthy but makes poor money choices

Ebony Bennett
By Ebony Bennett
October 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the past year 3.7 million Australian households experienced moderate to severe food insecurity, meaning they were going hungry, skipping meals or going entire days without eating.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ebony Bennett

Ebony Bennett

Canberra Times columnist

Ebony Bennett is deputy director for The Australia Institute and a former Greens media advisor and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.