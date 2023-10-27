While this year's budget gave recipients of the payment a $40 a fortnight boost, the rate - about $750 a fortnight for a single person without children - remains well below the poverty line. In response to calls to raise the rate that came thick and fast in the lead up to the budget, Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth were quick to argue that "we can't fund every good idea". Somehow though, we can still afford the stage-three tax cuts, and the cost of a fleet of AUKUS submarines.