The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Former NSW Premier and Foreign Minister reveals sudden loss of wife Helena Carr

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
October 28 2023 - 7:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former NSW Premier Bob Carr has revealed the sudden loss of his wife Helena Carr. Picture Getty Images
Former NSW Premier Bob Carr has revealed the sudden loss of his wife Helena Carr. Picture Getty Images

The long-time wife of former NSW Labor Premier and Foreign Minister Bob Carr, Helena Carr, has been declared brain dead by doctors from an aneurysm during a trip to the Austrian capital Vienna.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.