The long-time wife of former NSW Labor Premier and Foreign Minister Bob Carr, Helena Carr, has been declared brain dead by doctors from an aneurysm during a trip to the Austrian capital Vienna.
In a statement, Mr Carr described his partner of 50 years as "the light of my life, the little friend always there. No one ever smiled more, or with more spirit."
He said she had collapsed in his arms on Thursday night in a hotel bathroom soon after complaining of "strange back pain, then a headache and nausea".
Mrs Carr never regained consciousness and Mr Carr said he had been advised by doctors that she was officially dead.
"Her little heart continues to beat but her brain has haemorrhaged with a massive amount of blood," he said in the statement.
The former politician paid tribute to his wife, an accomplished businesswoman and "this sparkling beautiful girl from Malaysia" whom he met during a stopover in Tahiti in early 1971.
"It is inconceivable I could have won office for my party and held the Premiership for over 10 years without the steadiness of her companionship, her sense of fun and her lambent eyes," Mr Carr said.
"The light has gone out of my life. I know many have faced this challenge, the loss of a life partner, the journey no one wishes."
He described the hours before her death as happy and without warning signs.
"On Thursday we walked in autumn weather through Vienna, had lunch with two Australian friends, walked some more and went to the opera," he said.
"She was full of zest and jokes as we walked back to our hotel. Within 20 minutes she referred to strange back pain, then a headache and nausea.
"Our 50-year partnership ended in the hotel bathroom when she sunk into my arms and I broke her fall to the floor. Her eyes closed for the last time while I begged her not to leave me."
NSW Premier Chris Minns said the entire Labor family is devastated by the news.
"Bob and Helena were a wonderful partnership with Helena offering unconditional support to Bob and Labor during his years in the Premiership," he said in a statement.
"We feel for Bob and are concerned for him.
"The entire Labor family will be waiting for him to offer our friendship and support upon his return to Australia."
