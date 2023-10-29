Police have made their first seizure under Canberra's new drug laws, after spotting white powder in a car with four people.
The ACT's new drug decriminalisation laws came into effect on Saturday, October 28, essentially granting anyone in the territory the right to possess small quantities of previously illicit drugs without incurring a criminal charge. People can still be fined for possessing these drugs, and have them confiscated.
Police say they seized drugs, cash and a vehicle following an incident in Braddon on Saturday evening.
They said officers patrolling on Lonsdale Street, Braddon, stopped to talk to the four people - a 23-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old man - in a blue Holden Commodore sedan about 10.20pm.
"From outside the vehicle, police could see the top of a sandwich bag containing white powder protruding from next to the driver's seat," they said in a statement.
"The driver - the 23-year-old man - allegedly started the vehicle and attempted to flee, however police were able to remove the key from the ignition, before removing the driver from the vehicle and detaining him.
"While the driver was speaking with police, the front seat passenger - the 23-year-old woman - allegedly attempted to disperse white powder located on the driver's seat. At this time, all occupants were removed from the vehicle and searched."
Police said they seized approximately 28 grams of a substance suspected to be cocaine, loose white powder from the driver's seat, cannabis, two clip seal bags containing white powder suspected to be cocaine, a sum of cash, five mobile phones, and the blue Holden Commodore.
"No arrests were made, however investigations into the incident are ongoing and charges are expected," they said.
Police said drug possession remained illegal in the ACT, and officers would still seize illicit drugs if they saw them.
Under the ACT's laws, the possession limit for cocaine, amphetamine and ice will be 1.5 grams. The limit for ecstasy will be 1.5 grams or five doses, and there will also be a five-dose limit for LSD. The limit for heroin will be one gram.
People found with drugs below these levels will have them confiscated, and, in the first instance, police will offer a referral to a health counselling service. If that option is refused, then a Simple Drug Offence Notice, or SDON, would be issued.
In both instances, the personal particulars of that person will be recorded. An SDON carries a fine of $100, posted to the person at a later date.
Any quantities over those limits found on a person will be investigated as potential trafficking/supply.
