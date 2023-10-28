The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

King O'Malleys Peter Barclay said the drug decriminalisation laws had crept up fast

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
October 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bar managers and businesses in Canberra's CBD are uncertain about the effect drug decriminalisation laws will have on their venues, with some concerned the government had not properly consulted with them about the changes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.