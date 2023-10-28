Bar managers and businesses in Canberra's CBD are uncertain about the effect drug decriminalisation laws will have on their venues, with some concerned the government had not properly consulted with them about the changes.
The ACT has become the first jurisdiction in Australia to decriminalise small amounts of illicit drugs.
The Australian Hotels Association ACT general manager James Hawketts said many of its hotel members had voiced their concerns about the changes mainly around the ACT turning into a drug-tourism location.
Concerns ranged from hotels seeing a spike in accommodation bookings for the so-called drug tourists, patrons overdosing and a fall in revenue because of people spending less money on purchasing alcohol.
"If people come into their venues intoxicated, they're worried about someone overdosing and they're liable if anything happens," Mr Hawketts said.
The AHA has not made any contact with the ACT government regarding the changes and will wait to see how much of an impact the changes would make to the industry after its implementation.
"If tweaks need to be made, we'll discuss it with them, because we don't know what's going to happen," he said.
Hospitality venues in Canberra said they have been notified of the changes by the ACT government but King O'Malley's managing director, Peter Barclay, said the changes had crept up really fast and no one in the industry is sure about what the changes will mean.
Hospitality workers are taught the signs to identify patrons who may be under the influence of drugs through the responsible service of alcohol course.
Mr Barclay said there had been no additional training for staff required by the government to deal with the new drug decriminalisation laws.
"I haven't had any discussion with the government about it, I guess no one really knows, how it'll play out, the government needs to make sure people are safe," Mr Barclay said.
PJs in the City venue manager Connor Brodley said the bar had received documentation from the ACT government about the changes.
Mr Brodley said he could not comment on whether he thought the changes would have a negative impact on his venue, but said there was additional in-house training for all staff and security on the prevention of drug use in the venue.
"With regard to how we will deal with the changes, our venue already has a policy for zero drug use, so these changes will not affect our operations," Mr Brodley said.
Next door to PJs is Blue Olive Cafe. The cafe caters to a different crowd - coffee enthusiasts and workers trying to find a caffeine hit before they hit the office.
Standing next his coffee machine, owner Sam Luu said he doesn't think the drug decriminalisation laws will have a massive effect on his business.
"I usually see the effects of drugs and alcohol in the morning when I open my shop and by then they're all pretty harmless," Mr Luu said.
"I'm anxious coming into the shop on Monday after the weekend, I just hope it doesn't create more vandalism in the city."
READ MORE:
It's hoped the drug decriminalisation laws will divert people who use drugs away from the criminal justice system and encourage them to access health services.
But not all venue owners are concerned, and some say it should have happened a long time ago. CABO bar general manager Rohan Walsh, who also manages several other bars in the city, is not worried about Canberra's nightlife being affected by the changes.
"I don't think it's going to change Canberra's nightlife and culture, I think it's good initiative by the government," Mr Walsh said.
"The idea is to provide users with a more humane response to their drug use.
"It should have happened ages ago."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.