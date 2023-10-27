The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

David Caldicott | ACT drug law changes won't be easy, but it's right

By David Caldicott
October 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Today, the ACT is taking what some might say is a bold move; the move to decriminalise small quantities of illicit drugs for personal use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.