The territory's drug driving laws remain unchanged. This is one area where there may be a very genuine practical incongruity at play. Possession or consumption of a small amount of one of the listed drugs will not be a criminal offence, yet if there is even a very small presence of methylamphetamine, cannabis or heroin in a driver's blood or breath, they will be committing the offence of driving with a prescribed drug. Unlike for alcohol, the only test is whether there is any presence, however small, of the drug. Even trace amounts that may remain from use days before, which may have no impairment to driving, are still captured. It is also a little-known fact that the ACT has some of the harshest penalties in the country when it comes to drug driving. For a first offender, the automatic licence disqualification period is between six months and three years. This same disqualification applies to high-range drink driving. For drivers with a past drink or drug driving offence, even if only a single low-range drink driving offence from 30 years ago, the licence disqualification is between 12 months and five years. This is one area that I believe will need a serious rethink.