The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Explainer

Adrian McKenna | The ACT's new drug laws explained

By Adrian McKenna
October 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's new low-level drug possession decriminalisation reforms are now with us and in force at law. There has certainly been a lot of noise and opinions about the merits, or otherwise, and what we should expect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.