The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT drug decriminalisation: impact on drivers concern ACT police

PB
By Peter Brewer
October 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Policing will ramp up roadside drug testing and will have its territory targeting team patrolling Civic and Braddon throughout Saturday night and into Sunday morning as the ACT experiences its landmark first 24 hours under new drug decriminalisation laws.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.