A southside animal charity is struggling to pick up the pieces after vandals allegedly trashed the site twice in one week.
Founder of Canberra Pet Rescue in Curtin Amanda Doelle was in shock from the alleged "brazen" attack.
The intruders allegedly broke into the charity inside an ACT government building about 9pm on Tuesday and returned on Wednesday night to cause further damage.
They allegedly vandalised the property, burnt belongings, sprayed fire extinguishers, urinated in several rooms and stole donated pet supplies and fundraising items.
"They smashed everything they could. They urinated all over things. There was broken glass absolutely everywhere. They pulled down like all the windows, the doors [and] smashed the ceiling," Ms Doelle said.
"Like the amount of rage they have, it's scary.
"This was where we stored and distributed all our pet assistance products."
The charity had stored pet food, carriers, leads, collars, harnesses and other items for their foster carers and to help people in crisis to stay with their pets.
Ms Doelle said she was advised by police that the property was not safe or secure and to move any remaining supplies that were needed out of the building.
Pet rescue volunteers sifted and salvaged whatever they could. They used lockers to store leftover charity items until another suitable location can be found to set up again.
Ms Doelle said there were no security cameras installed at the property and the charity was not insured.
She said the volunteers at the non-profit organisations were "absolutely shattered" and needed community support to get the charity back on its feet.
"The offenders had left the scene by the time police arrived. Significant damage was observed by police," a statement from ACT Policing said.
"Police are investigating the matter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 quoting reference number 7574405."
