Nicholas Reed gives evidence in ACT Supreme Court sentencing

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 1:03pm
Nicholas Reed leaves court on Thursday. Picture by Hannah Neale
An arsonist involved in lighting a fire that caused millions of dollars worth of damage to Old Parliament House has told a court his actions "weren't honourable".

