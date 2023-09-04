One protester has pointed angrily at a jury, while others have loudly exclaimed in dismay, after two men were found guilty over their roles in the destructive fire that damaged Old Parliament House.
Cries of "no!" emanated from the public gallery in the ACT Supreme Court on Monday, when the jury found Bruce Shillingsworth jnr, 32, guilty of aiding and abetting arson.
Jurors had, moments earlier, found co-offender Nicholas Malcolm Reed, 32, guilty of arson.
The jury deliberated for less than a day before returning the verdicts, holding the pair responsible for the December 2021 blaze that caused $5.3 million worth of damage to the historic Canberra building.
CCTV and police body-worn camera footage formed the basis of the case against Reed and Shillingsworth, who were involved in anti-government protests at the time in question.
Prosecutor Soraya Saikal-Skea said the footage showed a man alleged to be Reed carrying hot coals and sticks from a nearby smoking ceremony before placing them near the portico doors of Old Parliament House.
Ms Saikal-Skea claimed that as "smoke starts to billow from the area of the front doors", Shillingsworth could be seen gesturing for protesters to form a "horseshoe" around the fire.
"The doors were obscured by the bodies of protesters," she said.
"A group of protesters and police clashed at the steps."
Police retreated and the "fire eventually engulfed the portico area", which caused "extensive damage", Ms Saikal-Skea said.
She also accused Shillingsworth of preventing police from putting out the fire and involvement in covering two security cameras with white paint, concealing their view of the front doors.
The identity of the arsonist was the key issue in the case of Reed, with Justice David Mossop telling jurors they would have to be satisfied he was the "grey-shirted person" seen lighting the fire in order to find him guilty.
Shillingsworth, an Aboriginal man who wore a kangaroo skin and feathered headdress, represented himself and urged the jury to "make a decision about what is wrong, as opposed to what is lawful".
He said Old Parliament House was "a significant symbol" and linked the building to policies of genocide and dispossession.
The trial was a quick one, largely because, as Justice Mossop told the jury while summing up last Friday, "most of the witnesses gave evidence that was simply: 'Look at the video.'"
In one video, taken in the lead-up to the fire, Shillingsworth made reference to breaking down the doors.
Shillingsworth told the jury he had been speaking figuratively and pointed out he had not said anything about burning down the doors.
However, the jury was ultimately satisfied he had aided and abetted Reed, who had either intentionally or recklessly damaged Old Parliament House by fire.
Both offenders also face less serious charges, which were transferred from the ACT Magistrates Court for determination by Justice Mossop at the end of the trial.
The judge has indicated he plans to pair the offenders in October, when he is also set to determine less serious charges that were previously transferred from the ACT Magistrates Court.
Both Shillingsworth, who is from NSW, and Reed, who lives in Victoria, remain on bail.
