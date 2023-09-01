Two men are behind bars for brutally bashing an unconscious pair of brothers in what a magistrate has described as an "extremely vicious" act of "real savagery".
David Samuel Hoyt and William Juan David Rendall, both 29, mercilessly flogged their victims, only stopping when a passerby yelled at them.
The Belconnen men pleaded guilty to two counts each of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and paid the price on Friday, when special magistrate Rebecca Christensen sentenced them both to three years and two months in jail.
Ms Christensen imposed a non-parole period of 23 months on Hoyt, and ordered Rendall to serve a minimum of 18 months in custody.
In sentencing, the magistrate said the offenders were drinking at Hopscotch in Braddon until the early hours of Australia Day, when they walked to Civic.
They eventually reached Garema Place, where Hoyt began arguing with one of the victims.
A fight, captured on CCTV footage that was later tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court, ensued.
The shocking surveillance videos show Hoyt initiating the physical confrontation and Rendall subsequently joining the fray.
Ms Christensen said both offenders landed blows to the victims' heads during the melee, which eventually left the brothers unresponsive.
This did not stop the assailants, who booted the heads of their unconscious victims, also landing other blows, before standing over the brothers.
They appeared to speak to each other for about eight seconds before dragging the victims' unconscious bodies across the ground and dropping them.
Rendall also stomped on one of the victims again at this stage, including a blow to the face.
When a passerby shouted at the offenders, they walked off, demonstrating what Ms Christensen described as "a callous disregard for the welfare of the victims".
Police eventually arrived to find the brothers, who, by this point, were surrounded by a crowd and still unconscious.
They were both taken to Canberra Hospital, where one of them was admitted to the intensive care unit.
He remained in hospital for about two weeks and continues to suffer the effects of the attack, with ailments including issues with his memory and balance.
The victims' father, who was about to pick them up when the attack occurred, described his sons as "helpful, kind and humble" in a victim impact statement.
He wrote that the victims would not be able to graduate from university as planned.
Both offenders initially told police they had acted in self-defence, only to concede their behaviour had been excessive when confronted with the CCTV footage.
Rendall claimed he lost his cool because the victims had racially abused him, but Ms Christensen rejected this allegation as unsubstantiated.
As "abhorrent" as the attack was, Ms Christensen said it did not warrant the maximum penalty because aggravating features like premeditation and the use of weapons were absent.
The sentences she ultimately imposed will make Rendall eligible for parole in February 2025.
Rendall sat with eyes closed for most of Friday's sentencing and did not open them when asked to stand to learn his fate.
Hoyt, who had a less compelling subjective case and a criminal history that disentitled him to significant leniency, will remain behind bars until at least July 2025.
He handed a number of personal belongings to a supporter before being led into custody.
