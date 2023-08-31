The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Justice Chrissa Loukas-Karlsson slams detective Trent Madders over 'cover-up'

BF
By Blake Foden
September 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Identical twins Joshua and Kenan Tiffen, who were investigated by detective Trent Madders, inset. Pictures ACM
Identical twins Joshua and Kenan Tiffen, who were investigated by detective Trent Madders, inset. Pictures ACM

A judge has slammed a Canberra detective for trying to "cover up" the mishandling of evidence, remarking that "lawlessness on the part of police encourages lawlessness in our society".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.