Brittany Higgins says police made her feel 'violated at every turn'

By Blake Foden
Updated August 9 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:50am
Brittany Higgins and, inset, her social media post. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Instagram
Brittany Higgins has blasted the "absolutely awful" police who investigated her rape allegations, claiming they made her feel "violated at every turn".

