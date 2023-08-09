Brittany Higgins has blasted the "absolutely awful" police who investigated her rape allegations, claiming they made her feel "violated at every turn".
The former Liberal Party staffer lashed out on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a scathing statement in response to an article that declared the careers of police officers had been "destroyed" by the case.
Her comments marked her first public statement since an inquiry into the abandoned case of Bruce Lehrmann, who denies raping Ms Higgins at Parliament House, made damning findings about Shane Drumgold SC and triggered the resignation of the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions.
The inquiry, led by Walter Sofronoff KC, cleared police of any misconduct but found officers had made mistakes that caused Ms Higgins unnecessary distress.
These included subjecting Ms Higgins to an unnecessary second police interview, and mistakenly sending Mr Lehrmann's lawyers a brief of evidence that contained her confidential counselling notes.
The Australian responded with an article that said 13 police officers had told the publication of "the catastrophic damage to their lives and careers" as a result of the inquiry Mr Drumgold demanded.
But the newspaper did not quote any of them and instead ran a comment from their solicitor, Calvin Gnech, who said careers had been lost and reputations "severely damaged" unnecessarily.
Ms Higgins disputed that assertion in her post on Wednesday, saying police had never wanted to charge Mr Lehrmann despite no party to the inquiry contending that the prosecution should not have happened.
She referred to police documents, in which senior officers questioned her credibility as they weighed up whether to charge Mr Lehrmann.
"They made a fun folder full of unfounded claims in a literal attempt to discredit me as a permissible rape victim to the office of the DPP," Ms Higgins wrote.
"They wrongly handed over my most private thoughts taken over years in counselling sessions at the Rape Crisis Centre to defence.
"And by Walter's own admission didn't know the threshold for charging in sexual offences."
Ms Higgins reserved particular condemnation for an incident that occurred after she had completed her second police interview.
The inquiry heard five officers, including Detective Superintendent Scott Moller, were in a room with her.
According to ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates, who was also there, the senior detective spoke in a "harsh" tone while telling Ms Higgins she had to "stop talking to the media".
Superintendent Moller denied to the inquiry that he had been "harsh", insisting he was being "honest" and "candid" about the risks publicity to the case at that stage of the police investigation.
He conceded Ms Higgins might have felt "scolded", but she said on Wednesday it had made her sick.
"These men were absolutely awful to me," she wrote on Instagram.
"They made me feel violated at every turn.
"I will always remember how small I felt having five senior police officers I've never met in a room belittling me - after I had just spent hours giving evidence in a second ... interview.
"They cast judgements about the merits of my advocacy and regularly reiterated the reasons why they thought that I shouldn't proceed with pressing charges.
"I do not celebrate the misfortune of others. However, these officers were disgraced by their conduct not by the DPP."
In his response to the inquiry's findings, chief police officer Neil Gaughan said ACT Policing had apologised "unreservedly" to Ms Higgins for the "significant error" with her counselling notes.
Deputy Commissioner Gaughan also said the force was committed to reform in accordance with the inquiry's recommendations, with the development of a guide about charging thresholds under way.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
