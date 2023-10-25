A gunman has pleaded guilty to shooting a homemade firearm at a car with a driver inside and manufacturing firearms.
Mariusz Ergland Nurzynski faced the ACT Magistrates Court via audio visual link from custody on Wednesday.
The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm, and unauthorised manufacture of firearms.
Four other charges, including possessing ammunition and possession of a prohibited firearm, were withdrawn.
Before the video link was ceased Nurzynski spoke to Special Magistrate Sean Richter, calling him "your worship" and saying "thank you and all the best with you".
Agreed facts were not tendered on Wednesday, but court documents from a previous bail application state the crime occurred in Phillip about 6.05am in August.
According to the documents, the victim was about to go to work when he noticed a man, who was wearing a face covering, standing behind him.
He chased him up an alleyway towards Ainsworth Street, only for the man to turn and point a shiny silver object, believed to be the barrel of a homemade firearm, at his head.
The victim claims he managed to run to his Mitsubishi Triton and yell at the gunman, asking what the disguised figure wanted.
After hearing a loud "boof", which he believed to be a gunshot, he drove away.
He later found "a large hole" in the front passenger door of his car.
Upon reporting the incident at Woden Police Station, the victim gave officers a video he had taken on his phone during the incident.
Police who reviewed the footage claim to have recognised the assailant as Nurzynski.
As a result, police arrested the 59-year-old, finding the suspected weapon in a bag at his unit, the next day.
During a subsequent interview, Nurzynski is said to have admitted making the firearm and intending to scare the alleged victim with it.
The court previously heard police had claimed Nurzynski "stalked and targeted" the victim, with whom he seemed to have "an obsession".
The case is set to go before a registrar on November 2 to set a date in the ACT Supreme Court for sentencing.
