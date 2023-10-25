The Canberra Times
Mariusz Nurzynski pleads guilty in ACT Magistrates Court

By Hannah Neale
October 26 2023 - 5:30am
Mariusz Nurzynski, who faced court on Wednesday. Picture Facebook
A gunman has pleaded guilty to shooting a homemade firearm at a car with a driver inside and manufacturing firearms.

