Crazy Costumes: Salvage efforts continued at the wreck for many months. Apart from copious quantities of alcohol which were hastily collected (and drunk) by scavengers along the shore, a trunk of theatrical costumes that the ship was transporting from London to Sydney was also pilfered. According to Allen Mawer in Fast Company: The Lively Times and Untimely End of the Clipper Ship Walter Hood, in 1872-73 South Sea Islanders who were diving on the wreck from a raft were apparently spotted wearing the colourful outfits. Over half a century later, in Walter Hood Disaster (Ulladulla 1926) Richard Cambage reports on the extent that the apparent pilfering of the theatrical costumes entered local folklore. "For many years it was not possible to appear in a new outfit without it being asked: "Is that a wrecker?"