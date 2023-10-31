The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Rozalia Spadafora inquest: Hospital staffing low, Dr Kate Watson says

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated October 31 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nurse staffing levels were so low when a young girl died at Canberra Hospital, a doctor did not expect the child unit within the emergency department to even open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.