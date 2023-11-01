The wife of Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, Deborah Chemke, has died after a long battle with illness.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Mr Dreyfus will be taking leave.
"I give my sincere condolences on behalf of the government, on behalf of the Labor party, and on behalf of Mark's many friends and family for this very sad loss after a very long and difficult illness," he said.
"Deborah showed enormous courage and fight for a considerable period of time. This is a sad time. Mr. Dreyfus will be taking leave as Attorney General from today.
"I encouraged him to return to work only when he is able to do so. This is a time in which he should be allowed to grieve with his family and I ask that his privacy and the privacy of his family be respected."
More to come.
