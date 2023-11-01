The Canberra Times
Mark Dreyfus's wife Deborah Chemke dies after illness

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated November 1 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 11:30am
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus is on leave after the death of his wife Deborah Chemke, inset. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Linkedin
The wife of Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, Deborah Chemke, has died after a long battle with illness.

