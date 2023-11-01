Police have begun an internal investigation of police officers who arrested Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell after the charges were dismissed in court, ACT Police Minister Mick Gentleman says.
It's understood the AFP executive have referred the entire matter to the Professional Standards team, which investigates serious misconduct and corruption matters.
The minister said Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan had told him the officers involved had been referred to the internal standards unit of ACT Policing.
"There'll be an investigation of that procedure there and I don't want to preempt that so I'd like to see that go through and of course the Chief Police Officer will be making comment after that occurs," Mr Gentleman said on ABC Radio.
"I think it's important that that does occur so we can investigate what occurred in this state."
He said he expected a review of the officers, but did not want to take any advance action before the internal standards unit investigation was completed.
This comes after Sergeant David Power, the policeman overseeing Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton's arrest, admitted in the ACT Magistrates Court to providing "false evidence".
Charges against Mr Mitchell and Mr Wighton were dismissed after CCTV footage contradicted the sergeant's claims in court.
The rugby league players are now seeking compensation for legal costs.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.