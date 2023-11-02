The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Oved Lobel | Anti-Israel activists wrong on what constitutes war crimes, genocide

By Oved Lobel
November 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Words have specific meanings - especially when interpreting the law.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.