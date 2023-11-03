At 35 and four goals short of creating more A-League history, Michelle Heyman must be close to hanging up the boots. Wrong.
The ageless Canberra United captain is determined to chase down her 100th A-League goal, and maybe even score another ton, because season after season, she's proving she still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.
"Every year I keep getting older, but until I can't keep up with the kids, then why not keep going," Heyman told The Canberra Times ahead of United's highly-anticipated home-opener against Perth Glory on Saturday.
"I just want to have fun, and help guide players to become the next Michelle Heymans of the A-League or a Matilda.
"I think I'm still an inspiration to my team. They see the hard work that I put in on and off the field, because there's not a lot of 35-year-old forwards running around in this league.
"So I'm doing something right, but I'm really just enjoying my football. It makes me happy and I'm grateful for the opportunity to still be in the league."
Heyman has scored 96 goals in her A-League career, already a record for the competition. But to reach three figures would be an extraordinary achievement and cement her status as an all-time great of the women's league.
Heyman's two goals this season put her equal-first alongside teammate Vesna Milivojevic and two other players on the year's top-scorer's list, highlighting United's dangerous double-headed attack.
The striker said they're really just warming up though, as the squad improve every week with their on-field chemistry from defence to the forwards.
"I need to get the ball more. I'm lucky to have scored two goals, but I'm getting barely any touches," Heyman said.
"So we're trying to change our style of play, to look forward faster and get our midfielders on the ball quickly, so then it gives our forwards an opportunity to be in the box, score goals and win games.
"That's what this is all about - it's to become a winner. I want those trophies, and I'll do anything to get it."
Despite having a young, largely inexperienced side with many new faces, Heyman has tried to motivate the squad to dream big, drawing on inspiration from previous champion teams she's been part of.
"In a meeting I told the girls about when we were champions that half the team were just Canberra locals," Heyman said.
"But we loved being an underdog and we loved being able to show up on game day and prove everyone wrong. I think that's who we are again this year.
"Hopefully this weekend, you'll be able to see the mental toughness that we've been trying to develop."
Heyman is excited for a large crowd at McKellar Park for United's first home game of the season, which will only help push United to upset the undefeated Glory in round three.
The head-to-head record between the two sides puts Canberra in front 14-10-3, but most importantly Perth have never won in the capital.
"We really hope that Canberrans get behind us," Heyman said.
"McKellar is our fortress and we always do really well at home. It gives the girls more confidence in front of lots of fans to show everyone that we're here to fight in this competition."
Saturday: Canberra United v Perth Glory, McKellar Park, 4pm.
