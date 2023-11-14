For me, there has always been a clear distinction between gingerbread and ginger nuts. But that's probably because I've never had the Queensland option until now. Darker in colour than the rest of the ginger nuts on offer, it's sweet but still has a sharpness to the spice flavour. The biggest difference is the texture. It's the softest of all the biscuits, which is great for your teeth, but not so great for dunking in a cuppa - they're likely to fall apart.