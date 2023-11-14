The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Arnott's has four different ginger nut biscuits. We put them to the taste test

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
November 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are certain things you know you're going to miss when you move to a new city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.