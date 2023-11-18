The National Capital Authority has had a 25 per cent rise in parking revenue in Canberra, reporting a record $21.6 million for tickets and fines in the 2022-23 financial year.
The latest NCA annual report showed parking revenue rose $5.3 million from the COVID-19 pandemic-hit $16.3 million the previous year.
The revenue from pay parking in the central national area of Canberra, which was introduced in 2014, came in at $19.7 million while parking fines were reported at $1.8 million. The income from infringement notices was a notable rise from the $1.3 million reported in 2021-22.
The previous annual report had noted that paid parking ticket revenue for 2021-22 was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with more Canberrans working from home.
The latest figure is back on the pre-pandemic trajectory which had been increasing year-on-year since paid parking started in the National Triangle.
It places it as an NCA parking revenue record for 2022-23.
It comes as construction of a five-storey car park for 1153 car spaces is under way next to the John Gorton Building to service the coming multibillion-dollar National Security Office Precinct.
It is due to be completed late 2024, before construction can begin on the new precinct in 2025.
"It is an important stage, I mean Canberrans do love their car parks," Finance Minister and ACT senator Katy Gallagher said in August.
Announced in the Albanese government's October 2022 budget, the precinct will house around 5000 staff once built on State Circle, next to York Park, in 2028.
The NCA's mission, as described chair Terry Weber, is to "shape Canberra as a capital that all Australians can be proud of by ensuring it is well planned, managed and promoted, consistent with its national significance".
The chair noted NCA assets were recently valued at around $1.4 billion and the NCA was "acutely aware" of its heritage responsibilities and objectives.
The annual report showed the NCA received just over $2 million in income from building rents and diplomatic land rents.
The NCA administers leases for cafes, restaurants, tennis courts and maintenance facilities. It also has diplomatic land leases with contract periods of up to 99 years.
Licence fees - the fees charged for issuing licences to use or occupy property administered by the NCA on behalf of the government - were steady at $104,000.
The National Capital Authority has reduced its budget deficit, but still returned an operating loss of $541,000 in the 2022-23 financial year. This was half the $1.1 million budgeted.
The NCA said it had a comprehensive asset revaluation during the year, resulting in a $1.9 million increase in the asset re-evaluation reserve. It also gained $2 million during the year through works approval cost recovery fees and charges.
The report noted current significant NCA commitments relate to the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge upgrade, Scrivener Dam, and enhancing Canberra's "green" and "blue" corridors.
There has also been difficult navigation of the light rail's proposed second stage through the National Triangle.
As well, there has been the installation of several commemorative statues, including the Dame Dorothy Tangney and Dame Enid Lyons sculpture near Old Parliament House.
The NCA is seeking a new chief executive officer through a merits-based process after Sally Barnes last month announced she would step down in February after six years in the top job.
She was reappointed in February, and was due to serve in the full-time role until 2026.
The role is responsible for the strategic management of the NCA, which is helping maintain, develop and advocate for Canberra as the national capital.
