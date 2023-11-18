The Canberra Times
Sunday, 19 November 2023
National Capital Authority's parking revenue rises $5.3m after COVID-19 pandemic-hit year

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 19 2023 - 5:30am
The National Capital Authority has had a 25 per cent rise in parking revenue in Canberra, reporting a record $21.6 million for tickets and fines in the 2022-23 financial year.

