Some of the humour is very obvious and overdone, and while Oh delivers a committed performance, there's no escaping the fact that her character is hugely grating. But Awkwafina's Anne is likeable and understated, and she delivers another commendable performance. Will Ferrell is also quite joyful to watch as the Trebek-esque host of Can't Stop the Quiz, Terry McTeer. There's a scene toward the end of the film where we see a hallway with walls filled floor to ceiling with every bowtie Terry has worn on the program over 20-odd years, and both Ferrell's performance and the scene itself are sweet and lovely. Terry is written perfectly, from his even-toned vocal delivery to his pleasant and ultimately boring chatter with the contestants.