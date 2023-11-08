Multicultural means you come and share your culture, not impose it

This breaks down where new migrants from the same country live not just at first, but remain, in close proximity to each other. Understandably newcomers like to mix with people undergoing the same experience and confirm their heritage. But if that becomes shutting out the world they came to, they don't get to experience the rest of us, nor truly become one of us. We have failed them in allowing social enclaves to develop. Sweden has realised the folly of allowing that.