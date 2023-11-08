The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Multicultural means you come and share your culture, not impose it

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
Updated November 9 2023 - 7:17am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Australia Day public citizenship ceremony. Picture by Will Swan
An Australia Day public citizenship ceremony. Picture by Will Swan

Former prime minister John Howard recently expressed some misgivings about multiculturalism. It's worth in the context of that discussion to look at the history. The key characteristic of Australia is that we are an immigration nation and we are that by choice. Sure we are "home to First Australians" but we are made up predominately of those who "joined from near and far" (to quote myself).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Vanstone

Amanda Vanstone

Columnist

Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.