The team behind the ACT's digital health record reported having an unsustainable workload, burnout and poor treatment in parts of a staff survey which ACT Health initially refused to release.
Staff were worried about a lack of transparency around training and recruitment processes and there had been negative effects on staff wellbeing with "many instances of tears".
But the negative results of the survey have been published after the ACT Ombudsman overturned a freedom-of-information decision where only positive parts of the survey had been released.
The Ombudsman, Iain Anderson, found the decision to redact negative survey results was contradicted by ACT Health's own decision to release the survey's positive findings.
"I consider that both the positive and negative feedback provided in the staff survey would contribute to an informed debate on an issue of public interest. An informed debate requires a balance of information to be considered," the decision said.
The review of the team was conducted late last year, following the implementation of the territory's digital health record.
Results from the survey showed staff felt there had been "unsustainable pressure from the DHR increasing risk of mental health problems and burn out" and there had been an "amassing of excessive flex credits".
"A number of staff expressed fear of an emerging expectation that the 'unsustainable' workload of the past two years will be 'the norm' for the future," the survey said.
In the original decision, the unredacted parts were largely positive. There was a section on "identified strengths" which only had one sentence blanked out. But the following section "specific areas of concerns" was mostly redacted.
However, following the Ombudsman's decision, the "specific areas of concern" was mostly unredacted. It showed there was a lack of people management skills, "major difficulties" with workplace communication and a blame culture.
"A sense of being blamed when something goes wrong and that influence is projected in an unpleasant way by some managers," the survey said.
The freedom of information request was lodged by opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley.
"This is a familiar story in the ACT public health system, but with DSD, even though there is much that is good, what's bad is harrowing," she said.
"The Health Minister should now heed the Ombudsman's view that this frank feedback could have a positive effect on future engagement, if the issues raised are acted upon, rather than being swept under the carpet."
Ms Castley reaffirmed her calls for the rollout of the digital health record to be examined by the Auditor-General.
"The argument for an audit of the DHR rollout is now indisputable," she said.
Health authorities had refused to release information about the division culture review out of fears it could negatively affect the wider directorate.
"The disclosure of this information would be detrimental to the area and could be reasonably expected to negatively impact on the wider directorate," ACT Health said in its original decision.
ACT Health, in its defence of the original decision, said this was not intended to imply reputational damage to the agency but rather it could affect staff from participating in further surveys.
"The statement was in regards to the engagement of staff in future surveys intended to seek frank and fearless insight into the experiences of our staff, particularly in areas identified as having issues with staffing experiences are are not reflective of a positive culture," ACT Health's submission to the Ombudsman said.
A spokesperson from ACT Health said the directorate was committed to meeting the requirements of the Freedom of Information Act and this included assessing whether government information was contrary to the public interest to disclose.
The spokesperson said assessments were made with a "pro-disclosure bias", as the act intended.
"ACT Health respects the confidentiality of staff, which is integral to their ongoing, honest and full participation in the division health check. We want to ensure our staff feel safe to share their views and experiences," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said ACT Health remained committed to cultural improvements in the division and there was a review of current work program, a review of roster practices, support for managers to undertake performance conversations and development planning.
