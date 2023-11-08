The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

The negative survey results ACT Health didn't want you to see

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated November 9 2023 - 7:09am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The team behind the ACT's digital health record reported having an unsustainable workload, burnout and poor treatment in parts of a staff survey which ACT Health initially refused to release.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.