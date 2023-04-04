The Canberra Times
ACT Health refuses to release portions of review due to fears it could be 'detrimental'

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
April 5 2023 - 5:30am
Opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley has blasted a decision from ACT Health to release a heavily redacted review into the digital solutions division.
Health authorities refused to release information about a review of culture at an ACT Health division due to fears it could negatively affect the wider directorate.

