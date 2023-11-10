The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Katy Gallagher, CPSU consider the paths out of public service pay deadlock

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
November 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After eight months of gruelling negotiations over a pay rise for federal public servants, there is still no deal on the table.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.