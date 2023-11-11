With this in mind - it is difficult to conclude that the increase was directly connected to the decriminalisation of cannabis in the ACT. Notwithstanding this, I fully support close analysis of a range of data sets including, but not limited to, wastewater data, to evaluate the impact of drug discrimination laws in the ACT. A thorough and ongoing analysis of drug decriminalisation requires consideration of other factors such as court diversions, number of people accessing alcohol and other drug support services, stigma reduction in the community and reduction in overall harms from drugs including overdose and hospital presentations.