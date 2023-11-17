The Canberra Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Canberra Chill's Kalindi Commerford shares harrowing concussion experience

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated November 17 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kalindi Commerford's life was turned upside down in March from a concussion on the hockey field, but the sport that caused her head knock has helped her find a way to feel "normal" again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.