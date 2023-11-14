Former prime minister Scott Morrison has confirmed he was a guest of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson on their recent "solidarity trip" to Israel which was later pilloried by Malcolm Turnbull as "showboating".
The Federal Member for Cook, who last week revealed the unplanned nature of the visit, has updated some elements on the Register of Members' Interests, as well as his attendance at a Jordan Peterson conference and an exclusive paid speaking engagement at the Royal Over-Seas League in London.
There are no costs revealed in the update, but Mr Morrison states that he took a return charter flight from London to Tel Aviv on November 4 and 5.
He also claims accommodation, security, and incidentals while declaring that he was a guest of Mr Johnson. Both men were closely followed by international media as they toured Israel's south wearing bulletproof vests.
Mr Morrison told Sydney radio 2GB last week that the trip was not planned.
"I was in London on other business and Boris and I were catching up with friends," he said. "We went through a lot together as prime ministers during the pandemic and AUKUS and trade agreements and so on.
"We were just catching up and he said, 'Look, what are you doing this weekend?' and I said I was heading home and he said, 'Well, would you like to come to Israel with me?'"
READ MORE:
Mr Morrison's predecessor Malcolm Turnbull last week accused his successor of "showboating" with his recent visit with former UK prime minister Boris Johnson.
The now backbencher also lists that he was in London for a late October conference organised by the conservative think tank, the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship. Other former prime ministers Tony Abbott and John Howard were there as well, with Mr Abbott rejecting climate science and decrying a "climate cult".
The alliance is tied to controversial Canadian political commentator Jordan Peterson. Mr Morrison received business class airfares and other hospitality.
Mr Morrison also updated the register for accommodation and incidentals at the London private members' organisation "dedicated to championing international friendship and understanding", the Royal Over-Seas League.
The club listed an "exclusive conversation" with Australia's 30th prime minister together with BBC Diplomatic Correspondent James Landale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.