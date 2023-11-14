The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Scott Morrison declares 'solidarity' Israel trip as guest of Boris Johnson

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 14 2023 - 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former prime minister Scott Morrison has confirmed he was a guest of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson on their recent "solidarity trip" to Israel which was later pilloried by Malcolm Turnbull as "showboating".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.