Monday, 20 November 2023
Costly JobKeeper went on too long in Australia: report by the e61 Institute

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
November 19 2023 - 10:30pm
The Coalition government's massive $89 billion JobKeeper scheme helped protect hundreds of thousands of jobs early in the pandemic but went on too long and ultimately stifled wage growth and productivity, a study has found.

