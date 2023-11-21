The Attorney-General's Department will develop a new general secrecy offence to apply in certain cases to Commonwealth officers who disclose information obtained through their employment or service, in response to issues raised in the PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia breach.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has said the government would adopt 11 recommendations made in a review of Commonwealth secrecy provisions. The review was commissioned to address concerns about the number, inconsistency and appropriateness of secrecy offences, which have grown from 506 in 2009 to 875.
A new general secrecy offence, to apply to public servants, contracted service providers, ministers and their staff, and statutory office holders, would consolidate 168 specific offences and non-disclosure duties across government agencies.
It would be included in Part 5.6 of the Criminal Code and ensure Commonwealth officers do not disclose information obtained in connection with their job or service, where disclosure would be prejudicial to the effective working of government or where the information was communicated to them in confidence.
The review recommended that disclosure of information should be captured by the new offence where it "harms the effective working of government [and] undermines the Australian community's trust in government and the ability of Commonwealth departments and agencies to deliver policies and programs".
"Embarrassment to the government should not be sufficient to establish prejudice," the review states.
The Attorney-General's consent would be required to prosecute the new offence, which was recommended following allegations that PwC Australia used confidential Commonwealth information to gain financial advantage.
The case raised potential gaps in existing legislation, with the review recommending the definition of Commonwealth officers be broadened to include "all individuals providing services to the Commonwealth, whether paid or not". It also identified that the new general secrecy offence should address circumstances "where there is no existing legislative duty not to disclose certain information but where disclosure could cause harm".
The review also encourages bolstered press freedom, including extending the public interest journalism defence to apply to a broader range of offences and legislating the protection of public interest journalism in decisions on search warrants for the investigation of secrecy offences.
A ministerial direction, requiring the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions to seek the Attorney-General's consent before prosecuting a journalist for certain secrecy offences will be maintained, but not legislated.
The direction was introduced in 2019 by former attorney-general Christian Porter.
"The Albanese government believes a strong and independent media is vital to democracy and holding governments to account," Mr Dreyfus said in a statement.
"Journalists should never face the prospect of being charged or even jailed just for doing their jobs."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.