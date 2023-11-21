The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Mark Dreyfus introduces new secrecy offence for public servants

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
November 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Attorney-General's Department will develop a new general secrecy offence to apply in certain cases to Commonwealth officers who disclose information obtained through their employment or service, in response to issues raised in the PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia breach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.