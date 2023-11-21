Canberra A-League bid slips behind Auckland

Canberra's A-League Men's bid is starting to fall behind its Auckland counterpart as a nominal early December deadline draws closer.
Auckland's billionaire owner William Foley was officially awarded a full A-League licence on Tuesday after he was provisionally announced last month.
The Auckland team has appointed Nick Becker as their chief executive, with the club also boasting a new website - AKLfootball24.com.
But they're still finalising a name, colours, a training facility and a home ground.
Foley's preference was for the "Black Knights" - a pointer to the Black Knight companies and NHL team Las Vegas Golden Knights he owns.
An Auckland men's team will enter the A-League next season, while they'll enter a women's side a year later.
It's believed there's at least two potential investor groups interested in Canberra, with The Canberra Times revealing both groups toured the capital at the start of November.
A-Leagues commissioner Nick Garcia told The Canberra Times last month he hoped to have a Canberra owner in place in early December to give the club enough time to prepare to sign players in the January transfer window.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
While the Canberra bid was yet to land an owner, it does have Canberra Stadium as a potential home ground - and a funding arrangement with the ACT government.
It also has the rich history of A-League Women's team Canberra United to tap into.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.