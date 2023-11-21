The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Ata boy: Raiders re-sign two more young stars with an eye on the future

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated November 22 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:40am
The Canberra Raiders have locked in a pair of rising stars with Ata Mariota signed until the end of the 2026 NRL season and Michael Asomua agreeing to a deal to put himself on a path to the club's top 30.

