Ata boy: Raiders re-sign two more young stars with an eye on the future

The Canberra Raiders have locked in a pair of rising stars with Ata Mariota signed until the end of the 2026 NRL season and Michael Asomua agreeing to a deal to put himself on a path to the club's top 30.
The Canberra Times revealed Mariota had extended his stay in Canberra at the start of November, along with fellow Green Machine forward Hohepa Puru.
Puru was officially announced last week, extending until the end of 2025, with Mariota announced on Wednesday alongside Asomua, who will join the club's top 30 in 2025 on a new two-year deal until the end of 2026.
"Canberra's home now and it's exciting to extend for another two seasons," Mariota said. "I feel comfortable here knowing Ricky has my back and believes in me. The playing group look after me and I'm looking forward to building on last season.
"There are heaps of young guys coming through the system and it pushes me to be better. There's also a tonne of experience there that I can lean on to make me a better player both on and off the field."
Asomua is targeting an NRL debut in 2024 as the Raiders continue their investment in the next generation as they look to rebuild following the departures of Jarrod Croker (retired) and Jack Wighton (South Sydney).
They've locked in young guns Corey Horsburgh and Hudson Young long term, while Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will give youth first crack at filling the five-eighth and fullback roles.
That means it's a massive pre-season for the likes of recruit Kaeo Weekes, Xavier Savage, Ethan Strange and Chevy Stewart.
Mariota showed he was an NRL prop of the future with his barnstorming performance in the elimination final loss to Newcastle.
The 21-year-old ran for 193 metres, made three tackle busts and 33 tackles in his 56 minutes of work. He began pre-season training on Monday.
Raiders NRL recruitment manager Joel Carbone said, "Ata showed us what he's capable of this year and his consistency and improvement saw him awarded with the club's rookie of the year award, while Michael had an outstanding season at NSW cup level and was named player of the year."
"It's always incredibly exciting to have players who have graduated from our junior representative teams reach the NRL with the Raiders and both Ata [21] and Michael [20] are great examples of that.
"Since Ata arrived for SG Ball back in 2019, he's gone from strength to strength and is now in a great position to establish himself in the NRL team each week; Michael has been with us since Harold Matthews and while he's yet to debut, he has impressed at every level and I'm sure if he continues his form, an NRL debut will be right around the corner."
"They're still young players with lots to learn, but they've both already shown a lot of potential with strong seasons in 2023. We're excited to see them continue their development and stay with the club until the end of 2026."
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.