Our toxic love affair that costs a bomb

From Neville, who is from the generation before Boomers: "Born to the Depression - parents struggling with debt on an unviable farm - primary education by correspondence or in a one-teacher school, a good secondary education. There were the fears, the shortages and rationing of World War II, with the sorrows of the deaths of men we knew. I only received a university education because I had the good sense to be born in WA, which had the only free university in the British Commonwealth. My wife and I raised two Boomers who also began education with correspondence lessons, then schools in Papua New Guinea, but went on to benefit by the free university education of the 1970s. Both became doctors, in government service, and are now enjoying retirement on their superannuation. They have worked hard for this - what is there for anyone to resent? I sympathise with those of all generations who are homeless or who have difficulty getting decent meals, and I contribute what I can, from an age pension, to the charities which help such people. Thanks for the good content of the Echidna. It is always the first item I read when I turn on my computer each morning."