Our toxic love affair that costs a bomb

Did I love her? Of course. Sure, we were different. I was a homebody without ambition. She was driven and wanted to go places. I was indecisive. She encouraged me to put my foot down. But somehow, in that mysterious way love works, we became a perfect match.
I was nervous when we met. I'd never been out with a model like her. Our first time alone? Embarrassing. Clammy hands groping wildly. Heavy breathing fogging windows. But ever so patiently she taught me how to turn her on.
I was infatuated. Hypnotised by her body's curves. Amazed at how she responded to my touch. Dirty weekends away culminated in steamy baths, both of us smothered in suds. But then the passion faded. She turned needy. I grew neglectful. She was often flat. I'd try to get her moving. She would respond with the silent treatment.
It wasn't hard to leave her, you know. The used car salesman made an offer I couldn't refuse. Yes, I loved our second car. She led me down so many roads. But those constant breakdowns wore me out. She was still weeping in the car yard when I walked away, her oily tears now someone else's problem.
It's been a year since my wife and I joined that minority of Australian households relying on a single car. This week we gave each a smug high five as reports emerged that the average annual cost of running a vehicle had soared past $16,000 - the figure climbs to $25,000 and more for that rapidly growing number of large SUVs and muscle trucks.
We certainly appreciate the savings we've made. Yes, we're lucky we both work from home. Even so, having only one car requires greater planning. I can't go fishing on an impulse anymore if my wife is already out. A half-day service means a taxi home. But these are small things compared to having a second under-used lump of leaking metal devouring our bank account.
A study released this week by the ride-sharing company Uber found Australian cars sit idle for 95 per cent of the time and most of us underestimate the true cost of running our vehicles.
You'd expect Uber to say that, of course.
But do the sums you're afraid to confront. With rising fuel prices, soaring interest rates and the ever-increasing cost of tolls, the Australian household's passion for owning multiple vehicles now comes at an unprecedented cost.
We have one of the highest rates of car ownership per capita in the world - 38 per cent higher than the UK, a remarkable figure even considering Australia's vastness.
There are, incredibly, more than 21 million registered vehicles in a nation of 26 million. More than half of Australian households have two or more cars and a third have three or more. And we're buying more cars and driving them less, according to several studies examining the distances we travel.
Our vehicles are chewing up the nation, chopping up our roads, spewing more fumes into the atmosphere and soaking up more and more space. Standards Australia last month recommended an increase in the length of off-street parking bays across the country - from 5.4 metres to 5.6m - to combat the surge in large vehicle ownership. Naturally, this will mean fewer parking spaces.
You probably have muscly Toyota HiLuxes and Ford Rangers parked in your street. Hard to miss with their chrome bull bars. They boast more steel and silicone than a Kardashian. And they're Australia's most popular selling cars, the auto world's equivalent of those jacked-up gym hounds who chafe when they walk and squeak when they talk.
Maybe you bought one when the Morrison government was offering a maximum write-off of $150,000 on capital equipment. If you were an average skilled income earner, perhaps a plumber earning $100,000, you would not have paid much, if any, tax.
But are you still in love with your monster now? They're extraordinarily heavy beasts; inefficient polluters, expensive to run, aesthetically ugly and difficult to manoeuvre. Analysis by the Australia Institute found we stupidly spend $13 billion more to fuel our big cars. No wonder our transport emissions are soaring.
These muscle cars are also hazards for sedan drivers trying to anticipate oncoming traffic. Yet despite our sluggish uptake of electric cars, the government continues encouraging us to buy these behemoths while losing much-needed tax revenue that could repair and build better roads.
This ain't a love story anymore about Australians and their cars. It's an obsession. And it's driving the country crazy.
- Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has revealed that he does not believe official accounts explaining the assassination of US president John F. Kennedy. He posted on Twitter his opinion about the November 22, 1963 murder on November 23, saying he didn't believe the Warren Commission report, which said Lee Harvey Oswald fired the fatal shot. We're waiting for him to question the authenticity of the 1969 moon landing.
- Could all those years of unpaid beer tasting finally come in handy? The brothers behind Heads of Noosa Brewing hope so and are offering $250 an hour for the services of a taster. Brewer Lance Masterton said "we're after someone who is passionate about exceptional beer, somebody who understands the balance of flavour".
- The sentencing of a military whistleblower who leaked classified defence documents to journalists is set to begin in March. David William McBride pleaded guilty last week to three charges. The charges were one count of dishonestly appropriating property, and two counts of communicating documents relating to naval, military, or air force information to other persons not in the course of official duty.
THEY SAID IT: "The car has become the carapace, the protective and aggressive shell, of urban and suburban man." - Marshall McLuhan
YOU SAID IT: Thanks to Kerry Packer's staff Christmas hampers, John faces annual turkey trauma and the fear it will come out of the oven dry and inedible.
"Hugely disappointed you are promoting eating turkeys at Christmas," chides Kate. "Most turkeys in this country are raised and bred in factory farms. They don't see sunlight or feel the earth under their feet. They live miserable lives. If you don't believe it, when was the last time you ever saw an outdoor free range turkey farm? Celebrate peace and goodwill to all living creatures this Christmas and go cruelty-free."
Sandra writes: "We run away with anyone who wants to join us. Flee the Christmas is our motto, proceed to the Shoalhaven River, where we go with dogs and friends, armed with camp chairs. Our rules are: sit in the river, eat a mango and drink a glass of champagne. Always great with kids, pets and all and sundry. One couple even brought their three chooks as they were on their way to the coast. Beauty is you can only take what fits in an esky or car fridge (these days). Have a lovely Christmas wherever you will be, love the Echidna."
"G'day John," writes Bernard with his own tale of turkey trauma. "Melbourne, 1989, traditional Christmas dinner. Thirty-three family members. Mother-in-law in charge, turkey cooked and left to cool. When time comes to serve, disaster. An errant blow-fly had got to the turkey. It was crawling. No turkey that year. Boxing Day, tree-planting with a farmer at Kyneton, one hour from Melbourne (her Christmas present). Middle of summer, very dry, not much pasture, sheep! We leave the house, walk down the hill, up the next hill, and begin planting the Blackwoods. After some time four-year-old daughter looks back to the house and announces 'Look at those sheep, they're just like maggots on a turkey.' Perfect image."
Bob writes: "You've reminded me of a mate who also worked for ACP. He drove down to pick up his hamper one year, and asked the friendly guard how he was. The guard said, 'I looked in the mirror this morning, saw I wasn't Kerry Packer and knew it would be a good day.' Mind you, as you know, the hampers were incredibly generous. To my Christmas tradition: my wife and I attend the St John's Church Reid lunch every year. I 'pay' for it by helping to dismember the chooks a few days before. Last year the bishop and his wife put on the most fabulous rendition of the Twelve Days of Christmas. You'd pay money to see it. Best of luck with the turkey."
"Hello John," writes VK. "I've only had turkey for Thanksgiving, prepared by a Jamaican colleague, in the traditional deep fry. It was so yummy - and I discovered I love dark meat. My Christmas food tradition was to pack a sack of food and drink treasures for my brood. Six weeks out I'd start, hunting for unusual (to everyday) foodstuffs, and drinks (like Japanese whiskey) or raspberry ginger beer etc. And then the fret, did I find something that gets the receiver salivating? Cheers to you."
Alison writes: "The family Christmas was long ago deconstructed for me because of nearest and dearest being elsewhere: living overseas, working. I take it as it comes, bringing the obligatory plate when I'm invited. One of the best Christmases I've had was hosting an impromptu Orphans Christmas for those also on their own. Food? Long ago figured the traditional European dinner doesn't work on a hot Queensland summer day. A pig-out on mangoes and prawns is perfect."
And, here, are two comments on Wednesday's Echidna about Boomers, a subject which really had the burrow talking.
From Robin: "It is nice to see someone standing up for us Boomers. I missed out on the free university education. I trained as a medical radiographer, working all day and attending lectures at night after work at Sydney Technical College. I had to pay fees which was a struggle on my very low pay. The recessions we went through hit us hard. We managed with second jobs, I sewed clothes for myself and my children and we didn't buy coffee, lunch, or go out to dinner except on rare occasions. We scrimped, saved, and managed to pay off our housing loans. Our first house wasn't a four-bedroom mansion but an old farmhouse out west in NSW, with one bathroom and toilet (oh no!) and was very old and rundown. We managed some basic renovations including a hot water system. We have only ever had one new car in our lives. Our current car is 18 years old, although we have a brand-new one on order (another example of Boomer extravagance and wealth). My husband and I both have superannuation due to a lifetime of work. I have no complaints, I have had a good life and have a lovely family, but I am sick of reading and hearing ridiculous taunts about the Boomers being a privileged generation who had it easy. Thanks for letting me have my rave."
From Neville, who is from the generation before Boomers: "Born to the Depression - parents struggling with debt on an unviable farm - primary education by correspondence or in a one-teacher school, a good secondary education. There were the fears, the shortages and rationing of World War II, with the sorrows of the deaths of men we knew. I only received a university education because I had the good sense to be born in WA, which had the only free university in the British Commonwealth. My wife and I raised two Boomers who also began education with correspondence lessons, then schools in Papua New Guinea, but went on to benefit by the free university education of the 1970s. Both became doctors, in government service, and are now enjoying retirement on their superannuation. They have worked hard for this - what is there for anyone to resent? I sympathise with those of all generations who are homeless or who have difficulty getting decent meals, and I contribute what I can, from an age pension, to the charities which help such people. Thanks for the good content of the Echidna. It is always the first item I read when I turn on my computer each morning."
