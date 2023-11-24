Canberrans can now buy a piece of Pialligo Estate as 'co-owners'

Canberrans can now run notable Canberra hospitality venue Pialligo Estate - or even co-own it.
Pialligo Estate Operations, which ran the hospital business known as Pialligo Estate, went into liquidation on April 8, 2023.
The hospitality empire included a restaurant, vineyards, and wedding function centres.
The venue is being advertised as available to lease, at the same time a co-ownership platform is marketing a chance to buy into the land.
Despite an estimated value of $30 million, Lot 4 of 18 Kallaroo Road in Pialligo has failed to sell since being first advertised in April.
It is listed by commercial real estate company Savills as under offer.
Cofarmers, which calls itself "a movement empowering Aussies to co-own regenerative farms", are hosting an event at Pialligo Estate on Sunday.
The company says they allow people to buy equitable ownership in a farm or piece of property through online platform Bricket.
Those people can then access the property through private events.
18 Kallaroo Road is owned by a company, Pialligo Horticulture, which has several shareholders and is divided into four lots. Lot 2 sold for $2.3 million in October.
The company said co-ownership of the estate would be under a leasehold company title.
The ownership structure of other properties hosted by the platform is unclear.
Cofarmers are hosting an event on Sunday called Pialligo Estate Reflection & Vision Workshop with Co-ownership Opportunity.
"Join us for an enlivening event at Pialligo Estate, where history meets aspiration in a unique blend of site exploration and storytelling," the event advertisement says.
"Dream out loud as we delve into the collective vision for Pialligo Estate moving forward. What hopes and possibilities do you envision for this remarkable space? Your insights will help shape the next chapter of Pialligo's legacy.
"This event promises a limited yet immersive experience, allowing you to explore the heart of Pialligo Estate and contribute your unique narrative to its rich tapestry.
"Explore the unique chance to become a co-owner of Pialligo Estate. Learn about the benefits, sense of community, and the joy of contributing to the future of this iconic venue.
"Come, be part of the story, and let's paint a vibrant vision for the future of Pialligo Estate together."
Pialligo Estate Operations director John Russell and his wife Melissa have a half-ownership of 18 Kallaroo Road through a series of companies.
The land is not an asset of the liquidated company, so sale proceeds will not go to creditors.
Meanwhile, leasing agents from commercial property management company CBRE ACT are looking for one or multiple operators to lease Pialligo Estate.
While the leasing agents expect most operators will be interested in the restaurant and wedding venues, the land is also home to vineyards and orchards.
"Pialligo Estate is looking for a world-class operator to envision and elevate its exceptional multifunctional event venues and distinctive land parcel in central Canberra," CBRE ACT said in a press release.
"The premium hospitality and event venue is now available for an operator to reimagine the property and is likely to attract large multi-site companies that will see appeal in the turn-key offering."
Operators could start trading as early as January 2024, the company says.
This is a rare opportunity to lease a farm-style venue in a central location, leasing agent Ravi Soni said.
"The availability of such unique and high-quality properties in the hospitality market are rare, and with all the function and kitchen infrastructure in place now, the right operator can commence trading almost immediately," he said.
"Canberra's hospitality and tourism market is driven by a robust underlying economy that underpins the future success of 18 Kallaroo Road."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.