The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Can an AI Bard improve the real thing, that is the question

By Letters to the Editor
November 28 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At a recent writers' group meeting we discussed the use of AI in creative writing with an initial attempt at poetry giving sentences that did rhyme but lacked soul.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.