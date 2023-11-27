Can an AI Bard improve the real thing, that is the question

These agitators need to answer this question and why an estimated spend of $1.5 trillion on emissions reduction for zero effect on global warming is a good idea. Given that global warming is occurring (even critics of the panic merchants agree that warming is slowly occurring), Australia's climate policies should be on drought and flood protection for the country, not on excessive, ideological emissions policies for zero effect. That said, Australia, as a good world citizen, needs to do its bit but not shoot itself in both feet economically, as it is at present.