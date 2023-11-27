The Canberra Times
Monday, 27 November 2023
The Canberra ice cream Post Malone can't get enough of

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 27 2023 - 4:47pm
Raku owner Hao Chen with singer Post Malone. Picture supplied
International superstar Post Malone might be lured back to Canberra more often - it seems he's fallen in love with the toasted sesame ice cream at Raku and can't get enough of it.

