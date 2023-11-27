Cop loses up to five teeth trying to arrest 21yo: police

An ACT police officer who was allegedly punched while trying to arrest a 21 year old lost "up to five teeth", police say.
Two officers said they were conducting mobile patrols in Belconnen on Sunday night when they "attempted to engage" with Blake Samuel Gordon.
Gordon was on bail, meaning he was allowed to be in the community as long as he complied with certain conditions imposed by a court.
The police said they suspected the young man was breaching his bail conditions and chased him on foot when he would not engage with them.
When they tried to arrest him, Gordon allegedly "deliberately and forcefully struck [one] in the mouth causing the officer to lose up to five teeth."
"[Gordon] continued to resist arrest but was eventually handcuffed," police said.
The 21 year old was charged with recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm, resisting a territory public official, and arrest without warrant person on bail.
He did not apply for bail at the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
