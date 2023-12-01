The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Giving trees the vote? Talk about a fresh approach to democracy

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
December 2 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just as youth is famously wasted on the young, is the right to vote wasted on voters?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.