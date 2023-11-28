The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Pezzullo's fall must lead to devolving of power within APS

By Letters to the Editor
November 29 2023 - 5:30am
The structure of the Home Affairs Department needs to be reviewed following Mike Pezzullo's dismissal. Picture by Karleen Minney
He who demanded the highest integrity from the Australian Border Force and departmental staff, and who sacked the Australian Border Force commissioner over what appear to be lesser transgressions, has now been sacked himself.

