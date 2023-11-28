The new Pialligo oasis where you can eat, stay and play

We've always known that Pialligo is an oasis just minutes from the heart of the nation's capital and now Canberrans can experience that very feeling with the announcement that a new destination is taking shape on Beltana Road.
While the doors to the Beltana Farm restaurant won't open until February 2024, the luxury accommodation and 800-tree truffle farm at the new luxury destination are already open to the public.
This new collaboration has farm owners Doug and Alice O'Mara partnering with hospitality industry leaders John Leverink and James Souter, the minds behind The Boat House, Armada Bar, Margot Bar and Canteen.
"Our vision was to create a space where guests could side-step the hustle of day life, and focus on the company they are with, sharing moments over memorable food and drinks," says Souter.
"This is a place to come and pass plates, laugh, share and unwind."
Alice O'Mara said they've been long-time quests of Souter and Leverink and they were the perfect for for their vision.
"When we looked at what our brand was they aligned perfectly, the quality of food, the quality of service," she said.
"I wanted that unique dining experience and they can offer that."
The restaurant will feature a farmhouse shared menu of local produce guided by the seasons. Truffles, naturally, will be a feature when in season, picked almost from the back door.
Sommelier Tom Blakley has curated a drinks list that focuses exclusively on Australian producers, celebrating both familiar and distinctive wine styles from the Canberra District and beyond.
Architects Terry Ring and Associates, alongside designer EMVY Design, have built an inspiring space featuring grand vaulted ceilings, panoramic view with local stone and timber a reminder of the connection to the land.
The O'Maras bought the property about 12 years ago and they planted the truffle trees in their first year. The first full harvest took eight years. Guests will be able to join in truffle hunts and watch how the produce makes it to the plate.
There were two small yurts on the property when they bought it and they've been given a makeover, another one was built alongside a small cottage.
All accommodation options are available for bookings now and can cater for different group sizes. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom yurts. The three-bedroom one can sleep up to six guests.
The contemporary cottage is a blend of country charm and modern glamour with open-plan living and cosy gas fireplace.
All options have self-contained kitchens, but why wouldn't you be eating in the statement restaurant?
Alice O'Mara acknowledges there might be comparisons with Pialligo Estate which closed in March 2023 but she said they have had their own vision for many years. She said their development applications were in long before the collapse of Pialligo Estate.
"It's our journey and I haven't really looked at what happened around the corner. We had the vision already and we can't let what happened affect us. We're just focussed on what our path is," she said.
"Beltana Farm is a celebration of the land, our incredible produce, and the beauty of Pialligo.
"We have created a space where guests can explore, relax, and indulge, just a few minutes from the city."
Big events such as weddings won't be catered for. Instead there'll be a focus on smaller gatherings such as intimate private dining, cocktail gatherings or small conferences. Sitting aside the main pavilion is a smaller pavilion with a private dining space to seat 30.
Stay tuned for more details about the restaurant opening in early 2024 at beltanafarm.au
