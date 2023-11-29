Strain on police calls for seemingly drastic measure

This doesn't just apply to the ACT alone; it affects every police officer. The underlying issue here is a lack of resources and funding. The 2021-2022 ACT Policing Annual Report reveals an alarming drop-off in priority one response times due to a shortage of police officers. These are the jobs where you want and need police too, these are life-or-death situations. Furthermore, the ACT government has set a cap on the number of officers, and this limits our ability to replace retiring or resigning officers, despite the existence of potential recruits.