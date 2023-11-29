'It was really scary': Kyrgios opens up as return to court nears

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has opened up on the mental reset that set the stage for a career revival.
Talking on The Pivot Podcast, the Canberran revealed the mending of his relationship with his family and improved mental health were the secrets behind his wildly successful 2022.
In one of his best years on the tennis tour, Kyrgios made the Wimbledon final and claimed the Australian Open doubles title.
The resurgence, however, has been put on hold in 2023 as the 28-year-old has battled a string of injuries.
Kyrgios is currently completing a rehab regime and it's hoped he will return to the court for the Australian summer of tennis.
When the comeback does commence, the mercurial talent will carry with him the same mental clarity that led to his 2022 success.
"Mentally off the court I was happier [in 2022]," Kyrgios said. "Early in my career I had seasons I was winning more and had more wins but I was so up and down off the court - drinking, drugs, I was so out of control off the court. Sometimes on the court I would win but my behaviour would be out of control.
"Last year I had such a nice team environment, my girlfriend was with me, my agent, my best friend, my physio, we were all together. My dad came to Wimbledon, it was a nice feel to it. I felt when I stepped on to court I was calmer."
Kyrgios is yet to announce his plans for the upcoming summer as he continues the slow recovery process.
That hasn't stopped tournament directors pitching their events to Kyrgios as they chase one of the game's most marketable players.
Canberra International officials last month expressed their desire for the ACT product to play in his home tournament while Brisbane International tournament director Cameron Pearson said on Tuesday there will always be room for Kyrgios.
"We'd love to have him here - he's a past champion and a fan favourite - but he needs to do what's best for him and his recovery," Pearson told the Brisbane Times.
"If his recovery is right and he can play in January, there will always be a spot for him."
Kyrgios opened up on the demons he has battled throughout his career in a wide-ranging interview with The Pivot Podcast.
The intense scrutiny left him in a dark place as he struggled to navigate multiple off-court challenges.
His mum's illness, racism and scrutiny of every act led to self-harm, drinking and drugs in a situation Kyrgios described as scary for himself and those around him.
Ultimately the decision to speak publicly about his mental health struggles allowed those closest to the tennis player to establish a support network.
Kyrgios revealed his relationship with his family had deteriorated throughout his career and viewed healing the bond as a defining moment in his life.
"I fell out with my family for about a year and a half," Kyrgios said.
"I wasn't speaking to them on a daily basis or weekly basis, just every now and then, not putting effort into messages, not facetiming, not calling my mum.
"I was such an idiot back then. The amount of stress I was causing for my family, going rogue, doing things, making them worry. When I mended that relationship, that was probably a big turning point. Then we're all on the same page, they were like 'now we can help you and support you'.
"That was the big one because I didn't feel alone anymore. My family is behind me, they want to see me succeed, that was a big part of last year's success."
